Glucose test remains key for diabetes diagnosis: Expert



New Delhi: On the Lancet study claiming that the HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin) alone could delay diagnosis of diabetes, Chairman, Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, V Mohan said, "This article is a review article... It (HbA1c) is the gold standard for assessing long-term control of diabetes, but it is not the gold standard for diagnosing diabetes. Glucose still remains as the best test for diagnosis..."



" In India, the labs are not ready (to test HbA1c)... HbA1c cannot be used as a single test... We showed in our studies that using HbA1c doubles the prevalence of diabetes... Do not use the HbA1c alone for diagnosis. The test picks up people with very mild abnormalities and labels them as having diabetes..." He said



According to a new evidence-based Viewpoint published online in Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, the widely used glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) test, as available in India, may not accurately reflect blood glucose levels for millions of Indians, particularly in regions with high prevalence of anaemia, hemoglobinopathies, and red blood cell enzyme (G6PD) deficiency.