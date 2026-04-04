GLP-1 drugs to face tighter regulation in India over safety, misuse

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS): India’s drug regulators are stepping up oversight of fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes therapies, particularly GLP-1 receptor agonists, amid rising demand and the anticipated entry of cheaper generic versions into the domestic market.
The move comes as the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), which functions under the Ministry of Health, has been tasked with systematically collecting and analysing adverse event reports linked to these drugs.
The initiative aims to strengthen post-marketing surveillance and ensure that any safety concerns are quickly identified and addressed.
Officials indicated that the step is part of a broader regulatory push to keep pace with the rapid uptake of these therapies, especially as affordability improves.
With the patent expiry of semaglutide, a key ingredient in popular weight-loss treatments, more low-cost generic alternatives are expected to hit the market, potentially expanding access but also raising the risk of misuse.
The tightening of surveillance builds on recent enforcement actions led by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), which has intensified inspections to curb unauthorised sale and promotion of GLP-1 drugs.
In recent weeks, authorities audited 49 entities across the country, including online pharmacy warehouses, wholesalers, retailers and weight-loss clinics.
These inspections, conducted across multiple regions, focused on identifying violations such as sale without prescription, improper prescribing practices and misleading marketing.
Notices have been issued to violators, with the government warning that continued non-compliance could lead to licence cancellations, financial penalties and legal action.
The Centre has also made it clear that only qualified specialists, including endocrinologists, internal medicine experts and cardiologists, are authorised to prescribe these medicines.
Earlier, on March 10, the government directed manufacturers to halt misleading advertisements and any promotions that could encourage unsupervised use.
GLP-1 receptor agonists, widely used to treat type 2 diabetes and increasingly prescribed for weight loss, work by stimulating insulin secretion and reducing appetite by slowing gastric emptying.
However, health authorities have flagged potential side effects ranging from nausea and vomiting to more serious risks such as pancreatitis, kidney injury and bowel obstruction.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.