Global Workforce Mobility Policy: CM says Maharashtra to take lead, calls for 'skill passports'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced the state's Global Workforce Mobility Policy 2026 that focuses on country-specific skill passports, updated training programmes and a safe and ethical recruitment system for overseas employment.
Addressing a high-level international conference on labour mobility at Sahyadri Guest House here, Fadnavis directed officials to identify the skilled workforce requirements of different countries and prepare country-specific "skill passports" for Maharashtra's youth.
As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he also directed industrial training institutes to update their curricula in line with global employment requirements and develop a safe recruitment mechanism for overseas jobs.
The conference on 'Circular Mobility of Talent' was jointly organised by Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), Protocol Department, Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, and Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancement (MAHIMA).
"Changing demographics and ageing populations globally are driving demand for skilled manpower. India's young workforce has the potential to meet this global demand. There is a need to effectively align skilled manpower with international requirements," the CM said.
India has signed labour mobility agreements with around 28 countries, where there is demand for skilled workers in engineering, healthcare, construction and various technical sectors, Fadnavis added.
Citing the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, Fadnavis said around 170 million new jobs were expected to be created globally by 2030, while about 92 million jobs were projected to be displaced.
Maharashtra would take the lead in the field of international workforce mobility, he said while directing authorities to use the experience of recruitment agencies to communicate the manpower requirements of different countries to training institutions.
He also called for a combination of digital and classroom training, besides fixed-duration online language courses, minimum proficiency tests and the use of digital translation and interpretation tools.
"The state government's policy draft gives priority to skill development, training aligned with global demand, language training, certification, assistance with documentation and pre-departure orientation. The government would also facilitate the integration of skilled workers returning from abroad with industries in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Centre's 'Digital India Bhashini', MITRA and MAHIMA to facilitate language training for Maharashtra's youth seeking overseas employment.
"Through translation technology, candidates will receive free and accessible training in foreign and occupation-specific languages. The pilot project will benefit students of industrial training institutes and polytechnics," the CMO release said.
State Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal said international labour mobility was not merely a process of movement of manpower but an economic partnership linking skills, investment, the Indian diaspora and global markets.
State Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the government was focusing not only on skill and language training but also on preparing students to adapt to the local culture of the countries where they would work.
He said workers going abroad would also play a role in strengthening ties between Maharashtra and their host countries.
German Consul General Christoph Hellier, Japan's Sato Hitomi, France's Patrick Liverino, Russia's Yvon Petisov, UK's John Nickely and senior officials were among those present at the conference.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.