Global Space sector eyes record 315 launches in 2025

BENGALURU: Space agencies across the world have launched 315 rockets in 2025, making it the highest number of launches by space-faring nations in a year so far since the space age began. The net growth recorded in the space sector is 74.5%, according to the Indian Space Situational Assessment Report (ISSAR)-2025, released on Wednesday at the three-day International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations, SMOPS-2026, in Bengaluru, and pertains to data on space debris management.

According to ISRO data, in 2024, a total of 261 launches were attempted, of which 254 were successful, adding 2,578 operational satellites in space. This was less than 2023, when 3,135 objects were put in space from 212 launches.

The ISSAR-2025 report, which is yet to be put in the public domain, was released at the inauguration of the three-day international conference. The report stated that a total of 4,651 objects were launched into orbit and 1,911 re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

The report also accounted for severe geomagnetic storms and a 41-second delay in the launch of the LVM-3-M6 mission.

The report notes the presence of 86 Low Earth Orbit Satellites (LEOS), of which 27 are operational and 23 defunct. Currently, there are 50 LEOS in orbit, ofwhich 36 are decayed. Of the 86 LEOS, 60 are government satellites, and 26 are non-government ones.

There are also 32 operational Geostationary Earth Orbit satellites in space, ofwhich 26 are defunct. On Indian rocket bodies, the report pointed out that there were 42 parts of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rockets, three parts of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) and four of Geostationary Satellite

Launch Vehicle (GSLV) still in orbit. ISRO scientists said efforts are being taken to bring back decayed satellites to reduce space debris.

Under the section on the space situation of Indian assets in 2025, the ISSAR report noted that four cases of collision avoidance each were noted in the LEO and geostationary earth orbit missions.