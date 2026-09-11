Global South Institute visits VIF, proposes establishing permanent channels of cooperation between institutions  



The two countries are also members of BRICS and maintain significant ties with China, the United States, Europe and other partners. Greater cooperation, the delegation suggested, could contribute to a multipolar international order based on sovereignty, dialogue and respect for differences.

The visit formed part of the Instituto Sul Global’s broader programme in New Delhi aimed at expanding Brazil’s engagement with Indian institutions and strengthening its presence in discussions on the future of the Global South.

Attuch emphasised the importance of bringing institutions, intellectuals and societies closer together, saying stronger intellectual links could contribute to deeper and more sustainable Brazil-India relations.