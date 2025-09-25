Global leaders intensify climate action commitments at UN Summit. Here's what happened

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China, the world’s largest carbon-polluting nation responsible for over 31% of global carbon dioxide emissions, aims to cut emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035, according to Associated Press.

In a video address, Xi pledged that China would increase its wind and solar power sixfold from 2020 levels, make pollution-free vehicles mainstream, and “basically establish a climate adaptive society.”

Global leaders respond with urgency

At the United Nations’ high-level climate summit, convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, more than 100 world leaders discussed the urgent need to curb emissions from coal, oil, and natural gas.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed reported that about 100 nations, accounting for roughly two-thirds of global emissions, presented plans or commitments to further reduce fossil fuel emissions. Guterres emphasised, “The science demands action. The law commands it. The economics compel it. And people are calling for it.”

Europe’s climate pledge

Following China’s announcement, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, revealed that EU member states agreed to emissions reduction targets ranging between 66% and 72%, to be formally submitted before the November climate negotiations in Brazil.

While these commitments signal progress, Jake Schmidt from the Natural Resources Defence Council cautioned, “these targets will not be enough to keep us safe from climate destruction.”

Responses to climate scepticism

Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed scepticism, possibly referencing US President Donald Trump’s recent critiques of renewable energy and climate change. Xi stated, “While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused on the right direction.”

Lula, hosting the upcoming climate conference, added, “no one is safe from the effect of climate change. Walls at borders will not stop droughts or storms. Nature does not bow down to bombs or warships. No country stands above another.”

Dire warnings from climate-vulnerable nations

Leaders from climate-vulnerable nations issued stark warnings. Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, representing a nation battered by rising tides, said, “If we fail to wake up now and end our dependence on fossil fuels the leaders of every country in this room will be woken up by calls about catastrophes of wildfires, of storms, of heatwaves, and of starvation and drought.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif highlighted recent floods impacting 5 million people across 4,000 villages, stating, “As I speak to you, my country is reeling from intense monsoon rains, flash floods, mudslides and devastating urban flooding.”

Australia’s call for a decisive decade

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the 2020s as a decisive decade for climate action, noting, “Australia knows we are not alone” in facing frequent cyclones, floods, bushfires, and droughts.

Scientific and economic imperatives

Climate scientist Johan Rockstrom warned, “Warming appears to be accelerating. Here we must admit failure. Failure to protect peoples and nations from unmanageable impacts of human-induced climate change.”

Katharine Hayhoe, a Texas Tech climate scientist, added, “What’s at stake is nothing less than everything and everyone we love.” UN climate chief

Simon Stiell praised China’s plan, stating, “The Chinese plan is a clear signal that the future global economy will run on clean energy. And that for every country, stronger and faster climate action means more economic growth, jobs, affordable and secure energy, cleaner air, and better health, for all of us, everywhere.”

Paris accord and global progress

Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, nations are required to submit updated five-year plans to curb carbon emissions.

Guterres noted that global warming projections have decreased from 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) to 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, but the Paris goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) remains challenging, with the world already at 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming.