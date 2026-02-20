Fadnavis highlights AI’s role as global food systems face growing stress

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted the mounting global challenges facing the agriculture sector, saying food systems worldwide are under strain due to climate volatility, falling water tables, deteriorating soil health, fragile supply chains, and unpredictable global markets.



"We meet at a very defining moment. Across the world, food systems are under strain, climate volatility is intensifying, water tables are falling, soil health is deteriorating, supply chains are fragile, and global markets are unpredictable. For countries from the Global South, agriculture is not merely an economic sector, it is livelihood, social stability, and national security. India understands this very deeply, and under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible AI at the centre stage of national development," said Fadnavis.