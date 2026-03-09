Quick commerce drives global firms’ interest in India, says Report

New Delhi: India continues to remain a structural growth market in global commentary, though the tone during the quarter remained mixed following an uneven CY25 performance for several global peers, according to a report by Investec Equities.



The report noted that despite short-term fluctuations, global companies continue to view India as a strategic market and are targeting faster growth in the country. However, increasing competition from Indian startups is also raising the bar for global players operating in the market.



It stated, "India remains a structural growth market in global commentary"

Among the key highlights, global beauty companies have reiterated their long-term commitment to India, emphasising the country's strong growth potential.