Global Economic Cooperation 2026: Navigating growth and resilience in a multipolar global economy

Mumbai: Senior policymakers, global CEOs, investors and leaders of multilateral institutions from India and abroad will convene in Mumbai from 17-19 February 2026 for the inaugural Global Economic Cooperation 2026 (GEC), a high-level, invitation-only forum designed to examine how economic diplomacy, cooperation and capital alignment must evolve in an increasingly multipolar world.



The summit is convened by the Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC), a non-profit platform, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Government of Maharashtra.



The Council is guided by a governing body comprising Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who serves as Chief Patron, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, Foreign Affairs, Bharatiya Janata Party, as Director, and Priyam Gandhi-Mody, Founder of Vishwamitra Research Foundation, as Director and Curator.