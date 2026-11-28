Bengaluru: Education and skills delegations from Germany, Australia, Turkiye, the Maldives and several other countries are exploring partnerships with India at the DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026 exhibition, the India Didac Association said on Friday.
The collaborations would cover education, technology and vocational training.
The 16th edition of the three-day event, which concludes on Friday at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, has brought together more than 500 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including 120 companies from the skilling sector.
"India is increasingly becoming a priority market for global education providers, technology companies and institutions looking to build long-term partnerships," said Aditya Gupta, CEO of the India Didac Association, which jointly organised the event with Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co KG.
"As the sector shifts its focus towards quality learning, technology integration and future-ready skills, there is a greater need for meaningful collaboration and access to global best practices. DIDAC provides a platform where international innovation meets the practical needs of Indian institutions," he said.
A 21-member Australian education technology and skilling delegation, led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), is participating in the event as part of a week-long mission.
"This is a two-way partnership, not simply about India buying products or Australia selling services, but about combining our strengths to skill India's workforce and take those capabilities to the world," said Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner for Education and Skills, South Asia, Austrade.
He cited collaborations between Australian companies and Indian institutions, including the integration of artificial intelligence training into school curricula, programmes on mental resilience and emotional wellbeing, and cybersecurity courses being incorporated into university degrees.
Germany, too, is looking to strengthen cooperation with India in vocational education and skills development, with a focus on preparing learners for industry requirements and potential employment opportunities.
"Together, we have to think about how students gain the skills and competences to keep learning throughout their lives," said Dr Hans-Joachim Prinz, President of the Didacta Association.
He said German companies could contribute their experience in education and practical solutions for schools and vocational learning, while the cooperation could help address Germany's growing need for skilled workers.
Turkiye has expressed interest in exchanging expertise with India in digital education and vocational training.
"India's experience in delivering education at scale and its strong startup ecosystem can help both countries prepare young people for future jobs, particularly in digital and vocational skills," said Dr Bilgehan OzbaylanlÄ±, Head of the Research and Development and Ed-Tech Ecosystem Department of the Turkish Ministry of Education.
He said Turkiye was implementing a USD 411 million World Bank-supported project to modernise classrooms and workshops, introduce AI-supported personalised learning, develop digital learning modules and support education technology startups.
Maldives Education, Higher Education and Skills Development Minister Dr Ismail Shafeeu, who attended the exhibition for the sixth time, said the Maldives had maintained literacy levels above 99 per cent since the early 1980s and achieved universal primary and secondary education.
However, retaining students until Year 12 remained a challenge, with the transition rate at only 60 per cent, he said.
Shafeeu also stressed the need for specialised higher education and skills programmes to address climate change, adaptation and resilience, given the Maldives' vulnerability to its impacts.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.