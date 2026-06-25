Amazon commits $48 billion capital investment to India with major AI outreach for four million government school students

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): India continues to be the centre of big-ticket investments even as the World has been dealing with several crisis like that of the conflict in West Asia.

On Wednesday, US technology giant Amazon announced that it will allocate 48 billion dollars in capital to India between 2026 and 2030. The primary driver for the increased financial commitment stems from expanding demands within the digital economy, prompting the company to scale up its resource allocation from an initial USD 35 billion targeted for the late-decade window.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the development saying," We've been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started... We're investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure. By 2030, we plan to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in ecomm exports, and bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students. Excited about what's ahead. Still early days for what we can build."

"We've invested USD 40 billion in India since the year 2010. And then at the end of last year, we announced that we were going to invest another USD 35 billion in India between 2026 and 2030. And we just announced today that we're going to increase that amount from 35 billion to an incremental USD 48 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030," Jassy added.

The Amazon investment is another in a series of big-ticket investments that have come to India in 2026. Starting in February 2026 when Google announced a five-year $15 billion AI infrastructure plan, including subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling in India.

In March, ABB announced a $75 million investment in India to expand manufacturing and R&D capabilities across critical industrial segments.

Earlier this month, Australia's AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion in India to build 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030.

That was followed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board committing up to ₹7,000 crore with CtrlS Datacenters to expand India's digital infrastructure and hyperscale data centre capacity.

While during PM Modi's recent visit to France, French Giant Saint-Gobain announced another EUR1 billion investment in India over the next five years, calling India one of its fastest-growing markets.

The message has been clear global CEOs see India as the next big growth engine and they are getting in early and investing heavily.

India has emerged as a major investment destination. Foreign Direct Investment inflows increased from about ₹29 lakh crore during 2003-14 to more than ₹70 lakh crore during 2014-25, reflecting growing global confidence in India's economic potential.

Recently speaking at the Republic Summit in the National Capital, Prime Minister Modi underscored that the spirit of "Nation First" has been the guiding principle behind India's achievements and its emergence as a trusted global power.

The Prime Minister observed that India is a civilization with a long historical memory and a unique ability to draw lessons from both progress and adversity.

The PM said that the decisions and actions being undertaken today are laying the foundation for the country's future over the coming centuries.

" The country has emerged not only as one of the world's fastest-growing economies but also as a credible and reliable partner. India's rise is founded on trust, stability and a commitment to the larger global good", he noted.