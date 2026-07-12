Global business school launches 40-week gap year programme across 7 countries

New Delhi: Tetr College of Business, a global school set up by an Indian entrepreneur, has launched a Global Gap Year Programme, a 40-week international experience designed to bring greater structure and purpose to the traditional gap year, according to officials.
Spanning China, Japan, Europe, Argentina, India, Kenya and Indonesia, the programme combines practical entrepreneurial experiences, academic learning and cultural experiences within a globally immersive curriculum.
It combines academic, business and cultural immersions across nine countries, creating opportunities for students to engage with a wide range of people, organisations and communities, the officials said.
The inaugural cohort is scheduled to commence in September 2026, with applications now open on Tetr College's official website for interested students to apply.
"The idea behind the Global Gap Year Program was to rethink what a gap year could be. Instead of treating it as a pause between two stages of life, we wanted to create a year centred on building, experimenting and discovering.
"Whether students are exploring new cultures, working alongside founders or testing ideas in unfamiliar markets, the goal is to ensure that learning comes from participation, not just exposure," said Tarun Gangwar, Co-Founder, Tetr College of Business.
Designed for students looking to explore entrepreneurial interests, gain international exposure and learn through real-world experiences, the programme will offer engagements with founders, cultural institutions, local communities and organisations such as Alibaba, Tesla, SoftBank, Mercari, LVMH and FITT-IIT Delhi.
"Each destination within the programme is designed around a distinct area of learning, exposing students to global supply chains and consumer markets in China, innovation ecosystems in Japan, the creator economy in Europe, sustainability-focused initiatives in Argentina, entrepreneurship and product development in India, and community-led tourism and wellness in Bali.
"Students undertake venture-building projects across multiple markets over the course of the programme, supported by seed funding to develop and test their ideas in real-world environments. The programme concludes with an internship at a growth-stage startup, offering an opportunity to work closely with founders and gain first-hand experience of how businesses are built and scaled," Gangwar said.
Backed by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments, Tetr College offers first-of-its-kind undergraduate programmes in Management & Technology, AI, and Finance. Students live, learn, and build across seven countries - the USA, China, Spain, the UAE, Argentina, India, and Africa - gaining hands-on experience in diverse business ecosystems while studying with leading academic partners including Fudan University, Cornell University, INSEAD, and IIT.
Tetr College's flagship four-year Bachelor's in Management and Technology programme takes learners to India, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, the US, Argentina, and Europe, combining academics with real-world entrepreneurship.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.