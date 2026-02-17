AI ties in focus as Andrew Charlton travels to India for Global Summit

Canberra: In a significant move to bolster international cooperation on emerging technologies, Australia's Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, will visit India to participate in the prestigious AI Impact Summit.



As per an official statement from Australia's Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the Assistant Minister will deliver a speech on the importance of elevating the voice of workers as the adoption of AI gains pace. He will also promote Australia as a partner of choice for investment in sustainable AI infrastructure and safe, inclusive AI innovation.