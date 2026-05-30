University of Glasgow to invest 1.5 mn pounds in paid internships, student jobs

London: UK's University of Glasgow has said it will be investing 1.5 million pounds in student employment during the 2025-26 academic year to meet the growing demand for on-campus job opportunities and paid work experience alongside studies.
It is estimated that over 1.25 lakh Indian students head to the UK annually for higher education. Glasgow is emerging as one of the UK's leading cities for student employability and work experience opportunities, supported by opportunities across hospitality, retail, tourism, events and innovation sectors, a University release said.
"The University of Glasgow has invested more than 1 million pounds in student wages and paid internships for the second consecutive year and is on track to invest a record 1.5 million pounds in student employment during the 2025-26 academic year," the release said.
It also highlighted the role of the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID), a partnership between the University of Glasgow, Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow City Council which "accounts for 15 per cent of all jobs in Glasgow City" and connects students with opportunities in technology, innovation and research.
"The investment in student job opportunities reflects both the strength of Glasgow's economy and the University's commitment to helping students graduate with practical skills and real workplace experience," Sarah Armour, Assistant Director, Student Services (Careers, Employability & Opportunity) at the University of Glasgow, said.
The University said it offers paid roles including student ambassadors, internships, student content creator positions and peer career support roles, which allow students to balance work alongside academic commitments.
According to the release, around 50 per cent of Glasgow students have undertaken part-time work during each of the last three years.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.