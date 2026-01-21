Angelina Jolie, Charli XCX part of Glasgow Film Festival 2026 lineup

Washington DC [US], January 21 (ANI): The Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) has revealed its full lineup for its 22nd edition, showcasing films starring Angelina Jolie, Marilyn Monroe, Jude Law, Willem Dafoe and Charli XCX, as well as 13 Scottish films. The festival will also commemorate Marilyn Monroe's centenary with screenings of her classic films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Scheduled for February 25 to March 8, GFF 2026 will present 126 films, including 16 world, European and international premieres, 68 UK premieres and 18 Scottish premieres, representing 44 countries. Scottish films will open and close the festival, with Felipe Bustos Sierra's documentary Everybody to Kenmure Street, executive produced by Emma Thompson, kicking off the event and James McAvoy's directorial debut California Schemin' concluding it. Both films were shot in Glasgow.



Highlights of this year's festival include the UK premieres of Rebuilding starring Josh O'Connor, the fashion-focused Couture featuring Angelina Jolie, relationship drama Erupcja led by Charli XCX, political thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin starring Jude Law, Paul Dano, and Alicia Vikander, as well as Late Fame and The Birthday Party, both featuring Willem Dafoe, as per the outlet.



Scottish premieres include Jim Jarmusch's Venice Golden Lion winner Father Mother Sister Brother with Adam Driver and Cate Blanchett, Mark Jenkin's drama Rose of Nevada starring George MacKay and Callum Turner, and dark thriller The Good Boy with Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham.



Among the Scottish films making their world premiere is Molly vs The Machines, chronicling a father's quest to uncover the truth behind his daughter's death. U.K. premieres include the dark comedy The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford, starring Peter Mullan, and Midwinter Break, written by Bernard MacLaverty and starring Ciaran Hinds and Lesley Manville, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



GFF 2026 will also feature 50 films in languages other than English, with 44 languages represented. The Gaelic-language documentary Sailm nan Daoine (Psalms of the People) by Jack Archer explores Scotland's Gaelic psalm-singing tradition.



The festival's "Marilyn Monroe 100" program will screen classics including The Asphalt Jungle (1950), Some Like It Hot (1959), and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), celebrating the enduring legacy of the Hollywood icon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

