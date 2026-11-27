GITAM (Deemed to be University) has invited students from Classes 11 and 12 across India to participate in the GITAM National AI Challenge 2027, a competition encouraging students to develop artificial intelligence-powered solutions to real-world problems.

The competition offers a total cash prize pool of Rs 20 lakh, with the winning team receiving Rs 9 lakh.

According to the competition details published on Unstop, students can participate individually or form teams of up to four members. The registration and initial project submission deadline is May 23, 2027.

The challenge is part of GITAM's broader initiative to introduce school students to practical applications of artificial intelligence through workshops and project-based learning.