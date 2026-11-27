GITAM (Deemed to be University) has invited students from Classes 11 and 12 across India to participate in the GITAM National AI Challenge 2027, a competition encouraging students to develop artificial intelligence-powered solutions to real-world problems.
The competition offers a total cash prize pool of Rs 20 lakh, with the winning team receiving Rs 9 lakh.
According to the competition details published on Unstop, students can participate individually or form teams of up to four members. The registration and initial project submission deadline is May 23, 2027.
The challenge is part of GITAM's broader initiative to introduce school students to practical applications of artificial intelligence through workshops and project-based learning.
Participants must identify a meaningful problem and propose an AI-powered solution addressing it.
The first stage requires a five-slide presentation explaining the problem, its relevance, how AI is integrated into the proposed solution, and the prototype developed.
Students can demonstrate their ideas through a working application, functional prototype, interface or proof of concept.
The competition permits the use of large language models, AI APIs, open-source models, automation tools and other relevant technologies.
However, participants must submit original work and disclose the major external tools and technologies used in developing their solutions.
The challenge will begin with online idea and prototype submissions.
The top 200 teams will advance to the online quarterfinal stage, which includes expert workshops and presentations before a jury.
During this stage, teams will receive guidance on improving their prototypes, identifying users, developing practical solutions and presenting their ideas effectively.
The subsequent semifinal and final rounds will be conducted at GITAM's Visakhapatnam campus in June 2027.
Students will be evaluated on four criteria:
AI application and technical depth: 30%
Practical utility and scalability: 25%
Working prototype and execution: 25%
Pitch and business clarity: 20%
The evaluation criteria indicate that the competition will assess not only how students use artificial intelligence but also whether their proposed solutions address identifiable problems and have practical applications.
The organisers have announced the following cash prizes:
First prize: Rs 9 lakh
Second prize: Rs 6 lakh
Third prize: Rs 3 lakh
Two additional prizes: Rs 1 lakh each
The competition is free to enter, according to GITAM's official website.
The university is also conducting free AI workshops for Class 11 and 12 students, covering generative AI tools, prompting and the development of websites and chatbots.
Students do not need advanced coding knowledge to begin participating in these workshops.
Interested candidates can check the competition details and registration requirements through the official Unstop listing or GITAM's AI workshop website.