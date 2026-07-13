Girls' semifinalists confirmed at Oriental Cup 2026

To kick-start Day 5, Vasant Valley School booked the final quarterfinal spot in the Boys’ category after defeating Kendriya Vidyalaya, R.K. Puram 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time. Both teams displayed great intensity and attacking intent throughout the contest, creating several promising opportunities but failing to break the deadlock. The match was eventually decided from the spot, where Vasant Valley School held their nerve to emerge victorious and complete the quarterfinal line-up.