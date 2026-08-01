Girls' secondary school enrolment rises as Centre cites impact of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme helps to address Child Sex Ratio (CSR) across the nation.
The Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) at the national level has increased from 918 in 2014-15 to 929 in 2025-26 (provisional), she said in a reply, citing the latest report of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
The Minister said the BBBP scheme tries to create a mindset and behavioural changes towards the girl child by informing, influencing, motivating, engaging, and empowering various stakeholders.
She said that in the 15th Finance Commission Period, BBBP as a component under the SAMBAL vertical of Mission Shakti has been expanded to cover all the districts of the country through multi-sectoral interventions encouraging greater spend on activities that have on-ground impact.
She said BBBP has transformed from a policy initiative into a national movement by mobilising various stakeholders, including government agencies, media, civil society, and the public at large.
Sharing data related to the impact of BBBP in Delhi, the Union minister said that in the Union Territory of Delhi, the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) is showing improving trends and has increased from 901 to 915 during 2014-15 to 2025-26 (provisional).
She said as per UDISE data of the Ministry of Education, gross enrolment ratio of girls in the schools at secondary level at national level has increased from 75.51per cent in 2014-15 to 83.4 per cent in 2025-26.
Thakur said that in Delhi, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in the schools at the secondary level has increased from 99.13 per cent in 2014-15 to 108.3 per cent in 2025-26.
The Minister highlighted that BBBP focuses on creating social change in the way the girl child is perceived across the country.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.