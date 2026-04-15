Madhya Pradesh Results: Girls take lead; Class 12 pass rate up, Class 10 slightly down

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations 2026 on Wednesday, with girl students outperforming boys in both examinations.



In the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination, the overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 76.01 percent, showing an improvement from last year (74.48 percent). Girl students recorded a pass percentage of 79.41 percent, significantly higher than that of boys at 72.39 percent. Out of 6,13,318 regular candidates whose results were declared, 4,66,406 students passed the examination.



The result of Class 12 reflected girls' dominance, with more female students securing top positions across streams which include Humanities, Science, Commerce, Agriculture and Fine arts. Two girls from Bhopal, Kushi Rai and Chandani Vishwakarma from Commerce stream emerged as state topper in Class 12 exam securing 494 marks out of 500.