Tamil Nadu: Girl 'sexually abused' by social media friend, man arrested

Chennai (PTI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 19-year-old man whom she had befriended through social media at a secluded spot on the city outskirts, and he was arrested soon after, police said on Saturday.
The Tambaram City Police, quoting a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, said the accused, J Muthusamy, had befriended the teenager through Instagram.
The duo had been in contact over phone calls for about a month, police said.
On September 25, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the Vandalur All Women Police Station alleging that her daughter had been sexually abused.
On Thursday night, the accused allegedly took the girl to an agricultural field near Old Nallur and sexually abused her, police said.
"Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Vandalur AWPS, and investigation was taken up. Accused Muthusamy was arrested within one hour of receipt of the complaint. Accused sent to remand," Tambaram police said.
Police said the case was unrelated to an allegation of sexual abuse of a child at Kandigai village under the Tambaram City Police limits.
Regarding the allegation of child sexual abuse at a government school in Kandigai village, police had said on Friday, "No material has emerged at this stage to establish that the alleged incident had occurred in the government school as reported. However, investigation is on."
The police had warned against spreading unverified information, they added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.