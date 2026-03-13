GI tag hope brightens for Sambalpur's Sarsatia

SAMBALPUR: The iconic sweet delicacy ‘Sarsatia’, regarded as an indispensable part of Sambalpur’s food heritage, is moving closer to receiving the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag with the formal process now underway.

Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the district administration initiated the GI application process about three months ago. The proposal has been submitted with the help of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) with technical assistance from experts at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT)