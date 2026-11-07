GHRDC B-Schools Survey 2026 releases category-wise rankings of business schools across India

The Global Human Resource Development Centre (GHRDC) B-Schools Survey 2026 has released its category-wise rankings of business schools across India. Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS), Bengaluru, has secured the first position in the Leading B-Schools category, according to an announcement issued on November 7.
The institution has also been placed sixth among private business schools in Karnataka in the 2026 survey.
The annual survey assesses business schools offering management education programmes and classifies them under different categories. The rankings provide a comparative listing of participating institutions within their respective categories.
ABBS is affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). It offers management programmes and has received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), USA.
The institution's academic activities include classroom instruction, internships, industry projects, corporate interactions and research. It also conducts activities related to international academic collaborations, faculty engagement and student mobility.
Commenting on the ranking, Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director of ABBS, said the position reflected the contributions of the institution's faculty members, students, alumni, recruiters and academic partners.
The GHRDC B-Schools Survey is an annual exercise that evaluates business schools across India. Its rankings cover multiple categories of management education institutions.
The announcement did not include the detailed assessment parameters, comparative scores or the methodology used to determine the institutions' positions in the 2026 survey. These details are relevant for understanding how the participating business schools were assessed and ranked.