Ghaziabad schools shift to hybrid classes as air pollution worsens

In response to increased air pollution, the Ghaziabad district's basic education department has asked schools and coaching centres to conduct sessions in a hybrid mode — both physically and online — for students up to class 5 until further directives are issued, officials said yesterday, Friday, November 14.

In an order published on November 13, basic education officer OP Yadav stated that the decision was made in consideration of the negative impact of air pollution on the health of young children, Hindustan Times reports.

In response to growing air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 11.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) levels in Ghaziabad have remained in the "very poor" category, with AQI levels of 370 on Friday, 370 on Thursday, 362 on Wednesday, 390 on Tuesday, and 312 on Monday.

In a statement issued on November 11, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change stated that state governments in the NCR and NCT of Delhi should be required to adopt a "hybrid" form of learning, with lessons held both in physical and online mode (whenever online mode is practical).