Get ready for some drama, here comes Kochi Theatre Fest!

The city will soon exude a touch of ‘drama’ as it is set to host the inaugural edition of Kochi Theatre Festival at Chavara Cultural Centre from March 21 to 25.
Organised by theatre group Lokadharmi and cultural collective Samooh to mark the birth centenary of legendary thespian and film actor P J Antony, the festival will include plays, film screenings, lectures and group discussions.
“The event will create a space where thespians, students and audiences can meet and exchange ideas,” says festival director Chandradasan, founder of Lokadharmi. “Theatre veterans such as Nilambur Ayisha, Artist Sujathan, E T Varghese, K M Dharman and Kumar Varma will be honoured during the festival.”
The festival opens with ‘Tamasha’, directed by Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry and based on the writings of Saadat Hasan Manto. Other productions include ‘Koo-Hoo – An Anthology on Rails’ by Arunlal, and ‘Kizhavanum Kadalum’, an adaptation of ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ by Ernest Hemingway.
The festival will also feature plays such as ‘Porattu’ by Panchami Theatres and ‘Chappa’ by Nandiyattukunnam Nataka Arangu.
Cinema also finds a place in the festival. “Each afternoon, films connected with theatre traditions or literary adaptations will be screened,” says one of the organisers. “A highlight will be the screening of Nirmalyam’. P J Antony had won a National Award for his performance in the film.”
International films such as ‘Medea’, directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini, and Throne of Blood, by Akira Kurosawa, are also part of the line-up.
The lecture series will feature T M Abraham, Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, Sajitha Madathil, Sunil P Ilayidom, and K G Paulose. Themes such as theatre and censorship, theatre-making as a collaborative process, gender and caste silences in Malayalam theatre history, aesthetics and resistance in art, and the relationship between Sanskrit theatre and the contemporary stage, will be explored.
“Kochi has become a hub of artistic and cultural events like the Biennale in recent years. Many, however, felt a dedicated theatre festival was missing,” says Chandradasan.
“We hope to make the city a place that can host international theatre festivals frequently. We decided to join hands with Samooh and start with a small theatre festival this year, and take it forward from there.”
Festival Schedule
March 21 (Saturday)
Film screening: Nirmalyam (2 pm)
Play: Tamasha (6.30 pm)
March 22 (Sunday)
Film screening: Medea (2 pm)
Play: Koo-Hoo – An Anthology on Rails (6.30 pm)
March 23 (Monday)
Film screening: Chitrangada (2 pm)
Play: Kizhavanum Kadalum (6.30 pm)
March 24 (Tuesday)
Film screening: Throne of Blood (2 pm)
Play: Porattu (6.30 pm)
March 25 (Wednesday)
Film screening: Swapnavasavadatta (2 pm)
Play: Chappa (6.30 pm)
This story is reported by Supriya of The New Indian Express.