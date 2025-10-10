'Get ready for DSC 2026; Notification in January, exam in March'

VIJAYAWADA: As per the assurance given to conduct District Selection Committee (DSC) every year for the recruitment of teachers, the State government will make arrangements to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in November 2025 and will issue a notification for the DSC in January 2026.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh issued instructions to the officials to this effect.

Chairing a meeting with higher officials of the education department on Thursday, Lokesh directed them to conduct the DSC examination in March 2026 and ensure that newly recruited teachers join their duties by the commencement of the next academic year.