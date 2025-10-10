'Get ready for DSC 2026; Notification in January, exam in March'

VIJAYAWADA: As per the assurance given to conduct District Selection Committee (DSC) every year for the recruitment of teachers, the State government will make arrangements to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in November 2025 and will issue a notification for the DSC in January 2026.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh issued instructions to the officials to this effect.
Chairing a meeting with higher officials of the education department on Thursday, Lokesh directed them to conduct the DSC examination in March 2026 and ensure that newly recruited teachers join their duties by the commencement of the next academic year.
Lokesh called on aspirants to prepare for the TET and DSC. He wanted officials to complete the Class X syllabus by December and strive for better results with a 100-day plan.
He emphasized the need for effective implementation of lesson plan reforms from Classes 1 to 5.
Lokesh directed officials to prepare an action plan for commencing work on the 11 Jawahar Navodaya Institutions newly sanctioned to the State.
Instructing officials to take measures for the successful conduct of Constitution Day on November 26, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Assembly Speaker, and he would also participate in the School Assembly to be conducted on that day.
Hackathon to select model for Rs 100-cr central library
Regarding the design for the construction of the prestigious Central Library in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, Lokesh suggested conducting a hackathon to select the best model.
Besides asking officials to formulate plans for modernizing libraries located in Assembly constituencies and district headquarters, he also wanted them to take steps to collect library cess due from local bodies across the State.
The officials were told to make efficient arrangements for the conduct of Intermediate examinations as per the recently issued schedule and strive for better results with the 100-day plan.
Lokesh also discussed guidelines for the ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ scheme to be launched soon.
Informing that 200 issues had been resolved out of 423 grievances submitted by teachers, the official said that the remaining issues were related to financial and policy matters.
Secretary (Human Resources) Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner (School Education) Vijayarama Raju, Director (College Education) Narayan Bharat Gupta, and other officials were present.
Key decisions
Send 78 Best Teacher Award recipients to Singapore to study better education standards
Provide student kits under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra scheme
Implement the Kadapa Smart Kitchen Model for mid-day meals in all districts
Set up computer labs and other infrastructure facilities in High Schools