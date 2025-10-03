Germany warns Indian students: ‘Don’t trust your agents too much’ amid rising enrolments

Germany has become one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian students, with over 60,000 now enrolled at universities across the country. But amid this growing interest, Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India, has issued a cautionary note to aspiring students, “don’t trust your agents too much.”

Ackermann revealed that Berlin’s missions in India reject roughly 25 percent of student visa applications, attributing the high rejection rate in part to private education agents. Many of these agents work on contracts with lesser-known private universities, often prioritising their own financial gain over students’ best interests, as reported by The Print.

“Out of the 60,000 Indian students in Germany, the overwhelming majority are going to very good schools. There is a small group of people who, I think, listens carefully to their agents,” he said.

“It is clear that private universities, some of them being non-German, have a contract with these agents. They (the agents) get money for recruiting (students),” he added.

Agents and the hidden costs

Ackermann warned students against falling for pitches from agents promoting private institutions. “My appeal to every Indian student who wants to consider going to Germany is: don’t trust your agents too much because the agents have their own agenda. They want to make money, and if they propose a university for EUR 10,000, it is very beneficial for them. You should not forget that when you go to a public university in Germany, it is for free.”

He noted that some private universities do not grant German degrees but issue certificates from other countries, often leaving students disappointed and misled. Agents may also “tune” visa applications in ways that compromise their credibility, contributing to higher rejection rates.

Why Germany still appeals

Despite these warnings, Ackermann highlighted Germany’s advantages as a study destination.

Unlike some other countries, Germany offers a liberal migration system that allows graduates 18 months to find employment.

“I would say that Germany, with its liberal immigration and a long tradition of absorbing foreigners, even foreigners from non-European cultural environments, is in a relatively good place,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of migrants in supporting Germany’s social welfare system.

Reflecting on the Syrian refugee influx in 2015, he noted, “We cannot afford to be passive spectators in a world where decisions elsewhere determine our destinies,” while stressing the need for legal and fair migration channels.