Germany scraps fast-track citizenship law amid tightening immigration stance

Germany’s parliament on Wednesday, October 8, voted to repeal a law that allowed certain well-integrated migrants to gain citizenship faster, signalling a significant shift in the country’s approach to immigration. The move comes just months after a new centre-right government took office, reflecting growing public unease over migration, as per a report by AFP.

The now-repealed law, introduced by the previous SPD-led (Social Democratic Party of Germany) centre-left government, had cut the minimum residency requirement for citizenship from five years to three for migrants who could demonstrate strong integration. The SPD had championed the policy as a way to attract overseas workers to fill critical labour shortages.

However, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s centre-right CDU (Christian Democratic Union of Germany) government, which assumed power in May, had campaigned on a promise to tighten immigration controls and reverse the fast-track measure.

Sending a “clear signal”

Speaking before the parliamentary vote, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the repeal as sending a “clear signal.” He added, "The German passport will be available as recognition of successful integration and not as an incentive for illegal migration."

In the vote, 450 lawmakers supported the repeal, including members of the SPD and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), while 134 opposed it. The SPD, now a junior partner in Merz’s coalition, said it backed the move because the fast-track provision was rarely used.

Despite the rollback, the government has kept several other reforms from the previous administration, including lowering the standard residency requirement for citizenship from eight to five years and allowing dual nationality in most cases, added AFP.

The decision comes amid intensifying debate over migration, with rising arrivals prompting concerns about public services. Analysts note that the Merz government’s tougher approach is also aimed at countering the growing influence of the AfD, which secured second place in February’s general election.