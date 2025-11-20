Germany needs 7.5 lakh skilled Indian youth in the next 3 years

Didac India, the region’s longest-running and largest education and training exhibition, has evolved dramatically with the launch of Didac Skills 2025.

Speaking at the event, Norbert Volker, Managing Director, Didacta (Association for Education Suppliers in Germany), revealed that Germany will require nearly 7,50,000 trained Indian youth over the next three years to address an intensifying skilled-labour shortage. Fewer young Germans are opting for apprenticeships and technical careers, creating critical gaps in Germany’s advanced industrial ecosystem.

Volker emphasised that India’s growing skilling infrastructure, prominently showcased at Didac Skills 2025, positions the country as the ideal partner. Indian youth can access world-class training, global exposure, and specialised certifications in Germany — many returning to power India’s industries, while others build long-term careers in German and Indo-German companies.

The rapidly evolving edtech ecosystem on display at Didac Skills 2025 can fast-track bilateral initiatives such as virtual apprenticeships, industry-certified online programs, and hybrid training models, creating a true win-win for both nations.

Record German participation and focus on vocational training

This edition features one of the strongest-ever German delegations, including federal agencies, training institutions, industry associations, and employers actively building talent pathways with India. The Germany Pavilion is dedicated to strengthening India’s vocational education system — the proven backbone of German industry that seamlessly blends practical and theoretical learning.

Volker noted that German companies, with their global expertise in dual-education models, stand ready as ideal partners if the Indian government further strengthens vocational training ecosystems.

With over 400 global and Indian exhibitors, policymakers, institutional leaders, and industry pioneers under one roof, Didac India & Didac Skills 2025 has become Asia’s largest gathering ever for education, skilling, innovation, and employability.