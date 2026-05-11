Germany gains popularity among Indian students for higher education and careers

BENGALURU: Germany is emerging as a preferred destination for higher education and career opportunities among students from Karnataka and other parts of India, signalling a shift in study-abroad preferences, according to a survey by TerraTern conducted in March 2026.

The survey found that, apart from Mysuru, students from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Shivamogga and Davanagere are increasingly pursuing higher studies and employment in Germany.