Germany commits EUR1.3 billion to India for climate, energy, sustainable development

New Delhi: Germany on Monday committed about EUR 1.3 billion in India, primarily in the form of concessional loans, across the key areas of climate and energy, sustainable urban development, green urban mobility, and sustainable management of natural resources.



In addition, bilateral cooperation in the skills development sector, in particular, renewable energy will be strengthened through these loans, as per an official statement.



Germany and India successfully concluded the IndiaGermany Government Negotiations on Development Cooperation 2025, reaffirming their strong and future-oriented partnership under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP).

