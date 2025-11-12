German state plans MoU to hire tech-skilled workers from TN

CHENNAI: Germany’s Free State of Saxony is in talks with Tamil Nadu to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop skilled talent in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.
Dirk Panter, Saxony Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Action, said the state sees Tamil Nadu as a strategic partner in its push to strengthen high-tech industries and secure skilled workers.
At a business conclave organised by Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Nils GeiBler, Director-General at Saxony’s Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Action, told TNIE that Saxony faces a shortage of skilled labour across healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and micro-electronics. The state will require roughly 25,000 skilled workers in the coming years, which is expected to be sourced from multiple countries
A 16-member German delegation from Saxony also met policymakers and industry leaders to explore cooperation in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, MSME development, green energy, R&D and cluster-to-cluster linkages.
Panter had met Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday, who in social media stated that the discussions focused on expanding Tamil Nadu-Saxony cooperation in key sectors like R&D, automotive, semiconductors, and textiles.
“We explored collaborations in Technical Textiles, connecting Saxony’s advanced textile machinery manufacturers with Tamil Nadu’s vibrant textile ecosystem for automation, quality upgrades, and joint R&D on technical fibres and composites.
“An MoU between Tamil Nadu and Saxony is now being finalised to deepen this partnership, especially in the skilled manpower supply area,” he had stated.
The story is reported by C Shivakumar for The New Indian Express