India to host German Chancellor for two-day visit on Jan 12–13

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz on January 12 in Ahmedabad, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.



Merz will be on an official visit to India on January 12-13 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This will be Merz's first official visit to India.



At around 9:30 AM on January 12, the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and at around 10 AM, they will participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. This will be followed by bilateral engagements 11:15 AM onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, as per the statement.