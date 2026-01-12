Friedrich Merz arrives in India on first official tour

Ahmedabad: Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. He is on an official visit to India from January 12-13 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



PM Modi will meet Friedrich Merz today in Ahmedabad. This will be Merz's first official visit to India.



At around 9:30 am on January 12, the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and at around 10 am, they will participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. This will be followed by bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The two leaders will review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while advancing collaboration in key areas of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.