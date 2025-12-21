Geospatial innovation key to tackling climate change, say experts at GeoVision 2025

Dr Gopal Krishna Patra, Director, CSIR–Fourth Paradigm Institute, said, "Conducting scientific studies on climate change and environmental instability is crucial for the safety and progress of humankind."

He was delivering the keynote address as the Chief Guest at the 14th UGIT International Conference – “GeoVision 2025: Geospatial Innovation for Climate Action, Disaster Resilience and Environmental Sustainability,” organised by the Department of Geography, Bangalore University.

Dr Patra stated that while earthquakes and natural disasters cannot be predicted with absolute precision, advanced geospatial tools such as GPS, GIS and Artificial Intelligence enable detailed monitoring of movements in the Earth’s crust.

"These technologies help identify seismic zones and vulnerable regions, thereby strengthening disaster preparedness and mitigation efforts. He observed that climate change has intensified extreme events such as cyclones, heat waves and cold waves, impacting agriculture, health, food security and livelihoods, and emphasised the need for continuous scientific assessment and discussions."

Meanwhile, Prof. Ashok D. Hanjagi, Head, Department of Geography, urged students and geography professionals to adopt next-generation geospatial technologies.

He said, "Geospatial innovation plays a vital role in addressing challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, rapid urbanisation and natural disasters. He noted that global institutions including the IPCC, UNDRR, UNEP and the World Meteorological Organization have consistently underlined the importance of science-based solutions for long-term sustainability."

An MoU was signed between Bangalore University and the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) towards strengthening academic and research collaboration, promoting joint research initiatives, capacity building, data sharing, and the effective application of geospatial technologies to address societal and developmental needs.