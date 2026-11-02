Georgia MBBS row: Why NMC’s conflicting replies have left Indian medical aspirants uncertain about FMGE eligibility | Explained

Indian students considering medical degrees in Georgia face uncertainty over whether they will be eligible to practise in India after graduation, following two different responses from the National Medical Commission (NMC) on the country's licensing requirements.
The dispute centres on Regulation 4(b) of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021. The rule requires foreign medical graduates to hold registration or a licence from the relevant medical regulator in the country where they earned their degree, on terms comparable to those applicable to that country's own medical graduates.
In a response dated September 24 to a query submitted through the Prime Minister's Public Grievance Portal, the NMC said a medical degree from Georgia would meet the requirement only if graduates received a licence to practise independently after completing the course.
In a second response, dated October 13, to a similar query from another candidate, the commission said the provisions concerning independent licensing were being examined by the competent authority and an expert committee.
The differing replies have raised questions about whether Indian students completing Georgia's six-year Medical Doctor (MD) programme can appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).
What exactly does the NMC rule require?
Regulation 4(b) of the 2021 regulations requires a foreign medical graduate to be registered or licensed by the medical regulator, or another competent authority, in the country where the qualification was awarded. The licence must be comparable to the one that allows that country's own medical graduates to practise.
The NMC's explanatory FAQs state that foreign graduates must meet this requirement in addition to other conditions governing their medical education and training. These include a course lasting at least 54 months, at least 12 months of internship at the same foreign institution, English as the medium of instruction and clinical training comparable to India's MBBS programme.
Candidates must complete a medical degree and obtain the legal status required to practise medicine. A university can award a degree, but that degree alone does not necessarily establish that its holder has the licence required under the rules governing foreign medical graduates in India.
This is the central issue in the Georgia case. The question is not simply whether Georgia offers a recognised medical course. It is whether the professional status available to a graduate immediately after that course satisfies India's licensing requirement.
Why is the 'junior doctor' designation controversial?
Georgia's National Center for Educational Quality Enhancement (NCEQE), which oversees educational quality, says graduates of its Medical Doctor programme can be employed as junior doctors without additional examinations.
However, the NCEQE's published explanation also states that a junior doctor performs a physician's duties under the direction and responsibility of a person authorised to practise independently.
The supervised employment is not necessarily equivalent to an independent licence to practise. Legal experts have questioned the interpretation that Georgia's arrangements satisfy the NMC's requirement.
The Times of India reported that an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Yerevan in September 2022 described a separate route to independent practice in Georgia. According to that report, graduates must pass the National Post-Diploma Qualifying Examination in Georgian, complete postgraduate education or residency in a specialty, and obtain a licence for independent practice. The reported residency period ranges from one to four years, depending on the specialty.
These are different professional stages. A graduate may be permitted to work in a supervised role while still lacking the authority to practise independently. The NMC's decision must therefore turn on the legal status conferred by Georgian law, not merely on the job title a graduate can use.
What did the NMC tell the two candidates?
The two responses cited in the reports point in different directions.
September 24: The NMC reiterated that the degree would qualify a candidate for the FMGE only if Georgia granted an independent licence to practise after completion of the medical course.
October 13: In response to a similar question, the commission said the provisions concerning the independent licensing system were being examined by the competent authority and an expert committee.
A subsequent query: Candidates reportedly asked which of the two responses was valid. The NMC reiterated the 2021 regulations rather than resolving the discrepancy.
It was reported on November 2 that NMC secretary Raghav Langer had been asked for clarification but had not responded at the time of publication.
The second response does not, by itself, establish that the licensing requirement has been waived. Nor does it confirm that all graduates of Georgia's medical programmes are eligible for the FMGE. The published reports do not identify a final regulatory decision that removes the independent-licensing condition.
Why are education consultants facing scrutiny?
The uncertainty has prompted concerns about the advice being given to students planning to study medicine abroad.
Sachin Jain, a Delhi High Court lawyer who handles medical matters, told PTI that some consultants were allegedly using the NMC's second response to assure students that the independent-licensing condition would be revoked or bypassed.
He warned that such assurances could jeopardise students' careers if the regulations remain unchanged. These are allegations reported by the media, not a finding that all consultants or Georgian medical institutions have acted improperly.
The NMC's unclear responses have made it harder for applicants to distinguish between a medical qualification that allows employment in the country of study and one that meets India's requirements for entry into the licensing process.
What must Indian students do before enrolling in Georgia?
Students should verify the legal and academic requirements before paying tuition fees or committing to a multi-year course. They should not rely solely on a university brochure, an agent's assurance or the claim that graduates can work as junior doctors.
Key checks include:
Confirm the licensing route: Ask the university and the relevant Georgian authority to explain in writing what legal status a graduate receives immediately after completing the programme, and whether that status permits independent practice.
Check the Indian eligibility rules: Read the NMC's Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021, and the latest official FAQs. Ask the NMC for written clarification of the Georgia-specific issue.
Verify course and internship requirements: Confirm the duration, medium of instruction, clinical training and internship arrangements meet the applicable Indian rules.
Check the full cost and duration: If postgraduate training or additional examinations are needed before independent practice in Georgia, factor in the extra time, fees and language requirements.
Keep written records: Retain the university's statements on licensing, clinical training, internship and eligibility. Do not treat verbal assurances as proof of eligibility.
The NMC states that it does not endorse a blanket list of foreign medical institutions for MBBS or equivalent courses. Its guidance advises students to obtain details of the course, fee structure and training directly from the institution and to verify the applicable requirements.
Does clearing the FMGE guarantee registration in India?
No. FMGE is a screening examination for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise in India. Passing it does not automatically remove the other requirements governing foreign medical qualifications, internships and registration.
The NMC's guidance says eligible foreign medical graduates generally need to pass the FMGE, approach the relevant State Medical Council for provisional registration and complete the required supervised internship in India before seeking permanent registration. The applicable route depends on the regulations governing the individual candidate.
This means students must examine the entire route from admission to registration, rather than focusing only on whether they can sit for one examination after graduation.
What happens next?
The immediate issue is whether the NMC will clarify how Georgia's junior-doctor status fits the independent-practice requirement under Regulation 4(b). Until an authoritative clarification is issued, prospective students cannot safely interpret the statement that the matter is under examination as confirmation that the requirement has been relaxed.
For students enrolled in Georgia, the uncertainty also raises doubts about the steps they may need to take after graduation. They can seek written guidance from the NMC and the relevant Georgian authorities before making decisions about licensing or further training.