Georgia MBBS row: Why NMC’s conflicting replies have left Indian medical aspirants uncertain about FMGE eligibility | Explained

Indian students considering medical degrees in Georgia face uncertainty over whether they will be eligible to practise in India after graduation, following two different responses from the National Medical Commission (NMC) on the country's licensing requirements.

The dispute centres on Regulation 4(b) of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021. The rule requires foreign medical graduates to hold registration or a licence from the relevant medical regulator in the country where they earned their degree, on terms comparable to those applicable to that country's own medical graduates.

In a response dated September 24 to a query submitted through the Prime Minister's Public Grievance Portal, the NMC said a medical degree from Georgia would meet the requirement only if graduates received a licence to practise independently after completing the course.

In a second response, dated October 13, to a similar query from another candidate, the commission said the provisions concerning independent licensing were being examined by the competent authority and an expert committee.

The differing replies have raised questions about whether Indian students completing Georgia's six-year Medical Doctor (MD) programme can appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).