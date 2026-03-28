Geopolitical turmoil puts India's economy at risk of 3-4 Year setback: Bernstein

New Delhi: India's macro outlook faces rising risks amid escalating US-Iran tensions and a sustained spike in crude oil prices, noted a report by global equity research and brokerage firm Bernstein.

The report cautions that the current geopolitical shock could expose structural vulnerabilities in the Indian economy if it persists, noting that "a prolonged period of elevated crude and tighter external financing conditions could play out for India's macro."



Highlighting historical parallels, Bernstein warned of a potential "GFC moment," recalling that after the global financial crisis, "India's economic growth slipped from ~10% to 5%, inflation spiked to 10%, and rupee depreciated 30%."



The report underscored that crude remains a key pressure point, stating that "the crude price threatens to push inflation back above the tolerance range," while also flagging risks to growth and external balances.

In a worst-case scenario involving a prolonged conflict through 2026, Bernstein said the repercussions could be severe, including "double-digit inflation, economic growth in 2-3% range, rupee beyond 110 and nifty going well below 20,000."