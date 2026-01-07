Generic medicines as effective as branded ones priced 14 times higher: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When it comes to medicines, a higher price tag doesn’t mean better quality.

In what could go a long way in cutting down medicine expenses—in some cases up to Rs 66,000 a year—a first-of-its-kind study has challenged the long-held belief among doctors and patients that generic drugs are inferior to branded medicines.

Conducted by the Mission for Ethics and Science in Health (MESH), a non-profit organisation, the crowd-funded research has found that generics are equally effective as their branded variants, despite being 5 to 14 times cheaper. The study compared 131 medicines across 22 therapeutic categories, including treatments for chronic illnesses requiring long-term medication. Drugs supplied through Jan Aushadhi stores and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) passed rigorous quality tests.