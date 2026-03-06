Coding tasks up to 70% faster with Generative AI, says new Report

New Delhi: The adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in software development can significantly improve productivity and reduce task completion time, according to a report by Ness, a digital engineering services company, and Zinnov, a global management consulting firm.

The report highlighted that Generative AI tools such as Copilot and CodeWhisperer have the potential to transform software engineering productivity, particularly in routine development tasks.



It stated, "Generative AI (GAI) has a significant impact on repeatable sustenance activities and reducing knowledge barriers... 70% reduction in task completion time for existing code updates..... 48% reduction in task completion time for senior engineers."



Ness and Zinnov conducted a detailed analysis of more than 100 software engineers across various use cases and development environments to assess the real-world impact of Generative AI in software development.

According to the findings of the study, Generative AI has the potential to significantly reduce the time required to complete certain development tasks.