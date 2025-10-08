Gen Z’s escape from burnout

There’s a certain irony in how we talk about success today. The harder we try to find balance, the more unbalanced life seems to become. For Gen Z, the youngest members of the workforce and the most digitally connected generation, the pursuit of peace is no longer a luxury; it’s become essential for survival. And as World Mental Health Day approaches on October 10, conversations about burnout, balance, and emotional well-being are only getting louder. At the centre of it all is the ‘Soft Life’ movement.

Dr Sophy Mathew (PhD in Psychology), counselling psychologist at Renova Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains that the ‘Soft Life’ movement first emerged in the Nigerian influencer community, reports Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.

“It is about choosing ease, joy, and alignment with your true self. It is about simplifying your approach to life while prioritising emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing, and creating a sense of balance and fulfilment. Instead of constantly striving for achievements or external validation, Gen Z are beginning to reject the pressure of overwork. They are choosing mental health, ease, boundaries, and stability in a world that praises hard work and exhaustion. Having witnessed the effects of burnout in previous generations, Gen Z are now more mindful about protecting their mental wellness, energy, and aura,” she says.

For many, this shift feels like a quiet rebellion, one that challenges the glorification of hustle culture. Dr Puli Vanaja Reddy, consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, sees this as both a coping mechanism and a conscious act of resistance.

“Initially, it may seem like escapism, but with deeper reflection, it becomes clear that it is a healthy act of self-preservation. When chronic stress and digital overload become the norm, stepping back is not avoidance but a recalibration of priorities. The ‘Soft Life’ mindset, when practiced with awareness, is not about laziness but about sustainability, preserving one’s emotional energy to live meaningfully,” she expresses.

What some might interpret as avoidance, experts recognise as awareness. “Soft living promotes a lifestyle that moves away from toxic productivity, encouraging a more sustainable work-life balance. This movement is not about dismissing goals but rather about redefining success beyond long work hours and financial metrics. I would say that it is largely an act of self-preservation,” says Dr Sophy.

The trouble is, burnout is creeping in earlier than ever. Young people are now feeling the pressure to prove themselves — not just at work or college, but online too. Dr Vanaja notes how early signs of exhaustion are becoming increasingly common.

“Distress signals are appearing earlier than ever, even among college students and young professionals in their early twenties. The constant need to ‘perform’ academically, socially, or online has led to emotional exhaustion much earlier than it did for previous generations. I often see symptoms such as irritability, sleep disturbances, lack of motivation, or emotional numbness long before individuals realise they are burning out,” she explains.

And then there’s social media — both a blessing and a burden. While it has made discussions around mental health more visible, it’s also turned self-care into a spectacle.

“I think social media does both. On one hand, it has helped create awareness and normalise conversations about mental health, but on the other hand, the idea of a soft life has turned into a performance in reels or a trend where the focus is on appearances and views rather than the deeper, more meaningful work of one’s mental health,” says Dr Sophy.

As the world takes a pause to reflect on mental health this week, both experts urge young people to slow down before burnout becomes the default.

“Practise small acts of prevention daily by maintaining consistent sleep, being mindful of screen time, checking in emotionally, and reaching out for help early. Learn to pause before you crash because healing is not a luxury; it is maintenance. Prioritising mental health today ensures that you do not spend years repairing what could have been nurtured early,” advises Dr Vanaja.

With World Mental Health Day just around the corner, Gen Z’s ‘Soft Life’ movement couldn’t feel more timely. In choosing rest over rush and balance over burnout, they’re redefining what it truly means to succeed. Maybe slowing down isn’t a sign of weakness after all — maybe it’s where real strength begins.