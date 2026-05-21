Goa minister stresses importance of Gen Z participation in shaping policies

Panaji: Goa minister Vishwajit Rane has said that no government can ignore the sentiments of Gen Z and stressed the need to listen to them and frame policies accordingly.
Speaking at a public function in Usgao village in North Goa on Wednesday evening, Rane pitched for filling around 22,000 government vacancies in the state, saying it would generate employment opportunities and benefit youth ahead of the elections.
The Goa assembly elections are due next year.
Rane urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to expedite recruitment to vacant government posts, stressing that providing jobs to people, particularly the younger generation, should be a priority.
"We should fill the 22,000 government vacancies before the upcoming elections and give opportunities for government jobs to the people," he said.
Highlighting the need to align policies with changing aspirations, the minister said the government must take into account the expectations of Gen Z.
"No government can ignore the sentiments and feelings of Gen Z. We have to listen to them and adopt our policies accordingly," he said, adding that the Narendra Modi-led central government has always worked with a visionary outlook towards all-round development of the country.
Several initiatives have been undertaken in the health sector in Goa under the PM's leadership, which "help to bring smiles on the faces of the people," the minister said.
Healthcare initiatives such as screening for breast cancer and efforts to detect cervical cancer are being expanded, while free medicines of Rs 450 crore per annum are being provided to people through various government facilities, he informed.
Emphasising inclusive growth, Rane said the government aims to bring together youth, women and senior citizens in the development process while ensuring that benefits reach every village.
The overall objective is to enhance livelihoods and ensure that development translates into tangible opportunities, including employment, for the people of the coastal state, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.