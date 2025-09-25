Gen Z-led protests in Ladakh turn violent, four killed and BJP office set on fire

Violence erupted in Leh, the capital of Ladakh, on Wednesday, September 25, as youth-led protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards escalated.

At least four people were killed in police firing, and a BJP office and a CRPF van were set on fire, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in the city.

What sparked protests?

The protests began as a peaceful hunger strike on September 10, led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and local groups including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Demonstrators have been pressing the government for inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants tribal areas autonomy in governance, land, and forest management, as well as for full statehood to protect the region’s fragile ecosystem and tribal identity.

Wangchuk described the violence as an “outburst of the young generation” and called it a “Gen-Z revolution,” pointing to widespread frustration over unemployment and unfulfilled promises by the Centre.

What happened?

The situation escalated after two hunger strikers fell ill on Tuesday, September 23, leading the LAB youth wing to call for a shutdown in Leh. On Wednesday, large crowds of young protesters marched through the city, chanting slogans for statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

Tensions flared when some individuals resorted to stone-pelting and set fire to the BJP office and a CRPF van. Police and paramilitary forces responded with teargas and baton charges, and after several hours of clashes, the city was brought under control. In response, authorities imposed curfew and prohibitory orders, banning gatherings of five or more people. The violence also forced the cancellation of the ongoing Ladakh Festival, which had to be called off midway.

Despite the violent turn, the next round of talks between representatives from Ladakh and the Centre is scheduled for October 6. Protesters insist their demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards remain central, and leaders like Wangchuk continue to urge young people to follow peaceful means to press their case.