Gen-Z is losing patience due to a lack of jobs, says BJP leader Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: State BJP president BY Vijayendra has warned the Congress government that Gen-Z will soon run out of patience, and it will not be a good situation for the ruling disposition.

Participating in a discussion on problems of North Karnataka, including the plight of farmers, Vijayendra said the government has failed the youth of the state. “The government has no concern about the youth.

You promised employment during the elections, but nothing has been done so far,” he said. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023, he said, “He announced that there were 2,500 vacancies in the state government that will be filled up, but so far no appointment has been made. The KPSC needs a complete revamp,” he said.