Gen-Z is losing patience due to a lack of jobs, says BJP leader Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: State BJP president BY Vijayendra has warned the Congress government that Gen-Z will soon run out of patience, and it will not be a good situation for the ruling disposition.
Participating in a discussion on problems of North Karnataka, including the plight of farmers, Vijayendra said the government has failed the youth of the state. “The government has no concern about the youth.
You promised employment during the elections, but nothing has been done so far,” he said. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023, he said, “He announced that there were 2,500 vacancies in the state government that will be filled up, but so far no appointment has been made. The KPSC needs a complete revamp,” he said.
“Despite you completing two and a half years of governance, you have not done justice to the youth of the state. There is no justice. I warn you not to test the patience of the youth. They have been waiting patiently since the last two and a half years,” he added.
Vijayendra also mocked the Gruhalakshmi scheme stating, “Gruhalakshmi has become the election Lakshmi, because money is released only during the elections,” he said.
Explaining the plight of the farmers, he said nearly 80 per cent of pulses crop – Toor, Green Gram and Black gram – has been destroyed in Kalyan Karnataka areas of Raichur, Gulbarga and Koppal. “Floods damaged the crop in many parts of Karnataka.
The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey. The Ministers, too, did the same. However, no steps have been taken to bailout the farmers. This is nothing but sheer negligence towards the people,” he said.
About the damaged crest gate at Tungabhadra Dam, he said, “The government had said it will be repaired within three months, but so far the work has not been started.”
Comparing the contribution of BJP to the irrigation, he said, “You started ‘walk towards Krishna’ and promised Rs 1 lakh crore for irrigation programmes in the state. After three years, your contribution is less than Rs 20,000 crore. In addition, you have stopped all the irrigation projects started by the BJP Government.”
Vijayendra also urged the government to look into the demands of the Sugarcane and Maize cultivators who are on street agitating for higher price for the produce.
Police thwart protest bid by SUCI-C demanding govt jobs
Dharwad: Preventive arrests by Dharwad police on Wednesday thwarted a joint protest launched by around 26 organisations in the city. This is the third instance the police have been denying permission for the protest.
On Wednesday morning a team of police officers reached the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) office in NTTF and took around 20 leaders into preventive custody. They ensured that none of the leaders reached Srinagar Circle, the protest site. A
few arrests were made at Jubilee Circle, too. The protesters said the police were acting on the direction of the state government. “It’s shocking that no leaders from the ruling and Opposition parties have noticed the issue,” one of the protesters said.
The Story is reported by Subhash Chandra N S of The New Indian Express.