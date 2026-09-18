As DUSU polls begin, Aryan Maan says Gen-Z supports ABVP

New Delhi: Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Aryan Maan on Friday claimed that Gen-Z supports the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and said the organisation would focus on student issues, including hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodation.

Speaking to ANI as polling for DUSU elections is underway, Maan said, "Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will fight on issues of hostels and PGs. A 2300-bed women's hostel is opening in Delhi University. Delhi government has also spoken about a hostel for 10,000 students. Our demand is that there should be a rent control act in the university and new hostels should be opened."



He emphasised the importance of hostel facilities for students coming to Delhi from outside the national capital.

"Hostels are very important for students who come from outside Delhi. Outsiders come here and trouble Delhi University students. The moment this incident happened, I spoke to the Delhi Police and the Administration. I am confident there will be no such incident again," he said.

Maan also expressed confidence in ABVP's performance in the DUSU elections and claimed that the organisation would win all four posts. "Vidyarthi Parishad will win 4-0. Gen-Z has a sense of nationalism and supports ABVP," he said.



Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026 is underway on Friday, while counting of votes is scheduled to take place on September 19.