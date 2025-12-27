Gen Z, Alpha will lead India to the goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Addressing the Veer Baal Diwas programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he remarked that they represent Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and it is their generation that will lead India to the goal of becoming a developed nation, according to an official release.



He stated that he sees and understands their competence and confidence, and therefore places great trust in them. Quoting the adage, PM Modi explained that even if a child speaks wisely, it should be accepted, meaning that greatness is not defined by age but by deeds and achievements.