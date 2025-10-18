Gen Z 212: Morocco’s Gen Z protests shake nation over inequality & govt priorities

Morocco has been gripped by weeks of protests in over a dozen cities, driven by a leaderless youth collective known as Gen Z 212, named after the country’s dialling code. This group, with approximately 1,80,000 members, coordinates strategies via Discord and has inspired spinoff groups organising independent demonstrations across towns.

Fuelled by a youth bulge, over half of Morocco’s population is under 35, these protests reflect widespread frustration with unemployment, which has risen to 36% for those aged 15-24, and a lack of opportunities, with over half of young Moroccans considering emigration, according to a June Afrobarometer survey.

Roots of the protests

The protests stem from stark disparities between government spending on projects like stadiums for the 2030 FIFA World Cup and a struggling public health system. Morocco, Africa’s most visited country, invests heavily in tourism and infrastructure, including a high-speed rail line and new stadiums, with over $5 billion allocated for World Cup preparations.

However, the monthly minimum wage remains around $300, and many citizens face poverty, unpaved roads, understaffed hospitals, and overcrowded schools. The healthcare system, with only 7.7 medical professionals per 10,000 people, is particularly strained in southern and eastern regions, where protests are most intense. Public outrage also surged after eight women died during childbirth in a hospital in Agadir, a city in one of Morocco’s poorest provinces.

Protesters’ grievances and slogans

The demonstrators are vocal about government priorities, chanting, “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?” to criticise spending on spectacle projects over essential services. Another key slogan, “Freedom, dignity and social justice,” echoes past movements demanding political and economic inclusion. Protesters have accused the government of corruption, likening it to a mafia, and targeted Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, a wealthy businessman, and Health Minister Amine Tahraoui. Anger also focuses on business interests, including the royal family’s investment fund Al Mada, expected to profit from World Cup-related developments.

Specific demands

Gen Z 212 has issued a letter to King Mohammed VI, calling for the dismissal of the government and corrupt political parties, the release of detained protesters, and a government forum to hold officials accountable. These demands mark a shift from earlier, less specific calls for dignity and justice, reflecting ongoing frustration since 2017 when the king acknowledged uneven development. Protesters have shouted, “The people want the King to intervene,” urging royal oversight of reforms.

Government and royal response

The government’s response has been mixed, with security forces alternating between crackdowns and restraint. Mass arrests occurred on September 27-28, and in early October, police actions led to three deaths in a town near Agadir and injuries in Oujda. Courts have issued convictions with sentences up to 20 years for vandalism and incitement, according to Human Rights Watch.

However, Prime Minister Akhannouch has expressed openness to dialogue, promising to bolster hospitals with staff and new facilities. King Mohammed VI, in a parliamentary address, defended the balance between large-scale projects and social programs, stating, “Social justice is not a temporary priority,” and “There should be no contradiction or competition between major national projects and social programs, as both share the same goal: developing the country and improving the living conditions of citizens wherever they may be.” Yet, protesters like Youssef, a 27-year-old demonstrator, remain sceptical, saying, “The government is taking patchwork measures to ease the pressure. Their reforms will take years.”