Gen-Z 212: Moroccan King Mohammed VI addresses Parliament amid rising youth protests

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI delivered a rare speech to parliament, today, Friday, October 10, amid nationwide ‘Gen-Z’ protests demanding accountability over government spending.

Anti-government demonstrators have been filling the streets since September 27, denouncing billions spent on preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup while schools and hospitals remain underfunded, reported Associated Press.

The youth-led movement, known as “Gen Z 212” after Morocco’s dialing code, has mobilised citizens through platforms like TikTok and Discord, drawing comparisons with other youth uprisings globally.

Letter to the king raises stakes

The demonstrations escalated after protesters sent a letter directly to the palace, calling for the dismissal of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, the release of political detainees, and the creation of a forum to hold corrupt officials accountable.

“We, the youth of Morocco, are requesting your majesty to intervene for a profound and just reform that restores rights and punishes the corrupt,” the letter read, as per AP.

While showing deference, the action breaks tradition by directly addressing the king, highlighting both public trust in his authority and the risks of bypassing established norms.

Public expectations

Mohammed VI, often called Morocco’s “King of the Poor,” rarely addresses the public directly, usually leaving ministers or royal family members to represent the country. In a July speech in Tetouan, he had stated, “Regardless of the infrastructure built, and the level of economic development achieved, I would be satisfied only if our accomplishments contribute, in a tangible manner, to improving the living conditions of citizens from all social classes, and in all areas and regions.”

Political analysts note that citizens are signalling both loyalty and accountability. “People are saying ‘Long live the king,’ but also showing they know he’s responsible and power lies in his hands,” said Abdeslam Maghraoui, a political scientist at Duke University.