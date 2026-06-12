GEMS Kochi expands focus on future readiness and well-being

As parents increasingly look beyond infrastructure and academic results when choosing schools, educational institutions are placing greater emphasis on the experiences, values and skills they offer students. At GEMS Education's SmartCity campus in Kochi, this approach shapes the school's broader philosophy.

The campus offers multiple academic pathways, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum, Cambridge and CBSE curricula, allowing students to pursue programmes aligned with their interests and future aspirations. According to Francis Joseph, CEO, India, GEMS Education, newer offerings such as the CBSE curriculum and the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) have received a positive response from families.

"At GEMS Education, I have seen firsthand how future readiness shapes learning," he says. "With a vibrant community of students and educators representing more than 176 nationalities worldwide, we continuously adapt to a rapidly evolving world. This agility and global outlook make GEMS truly distinctive."

For Joseph, however, the quality of education depends less on infrastructure and more on the people delivering it.

"A school is not just about the building," he says. "The secret of running a school is the teachers, how you develop them and keep them relevant."

With changing classroom dynamics and evolving expectations from educators, GEMS plans to establish a teacher education centre at its Kakkanad campus. The proposed initiative aims to support teacher training and professional development, equipping educators with the skills required for contemporary classrooms.

The institution also works with government schools through teacher training programmes. Joseph believes that children today learn rapidly from their surroundings and peers, making it important for educators to continually update their methods and understanding.

Beyond academics, the school is seeking to incorporate broader life lessons into education. Peace education has been introduced amid growing global conversations around conflict and citizenship, while "Beyond Hundred", an initiative launched by Chairman and Founder Sunny Varkey, promotes healthy habits and disciplined living from an early age.

For GEMS, the larger objective is to ensure that students are prepared not only for examinations and careers, but also for the responsibilities and realities of an increasingly interconnected world.