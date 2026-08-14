GD Goenka Public School Lucknow ranked fourth among Uttar Pradesh co-ed day schools in Cfore rankings

GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow has secured the fourth position among co-educational day schools in Uttar Pradesh in the latest Cfore school rankings, with a score of 1,209 out of 1,450.

The Cfore state ranking places Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur first with 1,227 points, followed by Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, with 1,224 points, and Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre, Kanpur, with 1,215 points. GD Goenka is followed by City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, with 1,208 points.

The ranking is for the co-educational day school category. Cfore describes itself as a multidisciplinary research organisation that conducts performance appraisals of educational institutions, among other research activities.

At the national level, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow was placed 34th in Cfore's list of the top co-educational schools, with the same score of 1,209.

The latest ranking differs from some previous claims made about the school. GD Goenka's own website says the school was ranked No. 1 in Lucknow in Cfore's 2025 rankings.

The school has also featured in other recent school rankings. According to its own published records, it was ranked No. 1 among CBSE schools in Lucknow and No. 3 in Uttar Pradesh in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26.

Cfore's latest Lucknow-specific table, however, places Seth MR Jaipuria School first among co-educational day schools in the city, with GD Goenka second.

The Cfore ranking therefore places GD Goenka among the higher-ranked schools in the state and city, while its exact position varies according to the category and ranking year being considered.