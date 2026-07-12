GCCs reach inflection point in India, need a strategic reset to realise full potential: Report

New Delhi: Nearly 500 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are apparently not realising their full potential and have begun to plateau, warranting a strategic reset that prioritises enterprise value, leadership and AI capability over cost savings, a report said on Friday.

The GCC model in India has reached an inflection point and the centres that define the next phase, will be the ones that get the foundational choices governance model, talent strategy, technology backbone right early, according to the report from UnearthIQ and Embark.