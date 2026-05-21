Greater Chennai Corporation schools record 89% pass percentage, up 3% from last year

Chennai: The city corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 89 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations announced on Wednesday morning, marking a 3 per cent increase from last year's 86.10 per cent. The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 86.25 per cent, an improvement of 3.41 per cent from 82.84 per cent last year.
Among the 7081 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6271 students, including 3,115 boys (87.25%) and 3,156 girls (89.88%), cleared the examination. While the pass percentage of girls remained higher than that of boys this year as well, with a gender gap of 2.63%, the increase in pass percentage compared to last year was higher among boys. The boys' pass percentage registered a rise of 3.32%, whereas the girls' pass percentage increased by 1.44%. The gender gap, which stood at 4.51% last year, has narrowed this year.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, "This year, we focused more on slow learners by conducting special classes for them and providing nutritious snacks during study hours to keep them active and attentive. We also distributed easy learning materials, which helped improve the overall pass percentage. Even the Chennai corporation high school on Wall Tax Road, which recorded just 36% pass percentage last year, has secured 94.44% this year. Moreover, out of the 139 corporation schools across the state, 35 schools recorded a 100% pass percentage this year, of which 22 are Greater Chennai Corporation schools."
However, the official noted that the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Kolathur recorded the lowest pass percentage this year at 59%. "A detailed study will be conducted at schools that recorded the lowest pass percentage in Class 10 to identify the reasons for the decline in performance, and appropriate measures will be taken," the official added.
While last year 14 schools recorded cent per cent results in Class 10, it has increased to 22 schools this year. These include CBHSS and CGHSS in Nungambakkam, CUHS in Washermenpet, CHSS at Old Washermenpet and Choolaimedu, and CHS at Kaladipet, Ganesapuram, Pudupet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kamarajapuram, Kallikuppam, Kilpauk, TV Puram, Irusappa Street, VP Koil Street, Vanniya Teynampet, KP Street in Mylapore, Canal Bank in Raja Annamalaipuram, Rangarajapuram, Kanniyappa Nagar, Kannammapet, and Alandur.
While 12 students secured a centum in Social Science last year, the number dropped to just five this year in the subject. However, the number of students scoring centum in Science increased from one last year to six this year.
Two students each secured a centum in Tamil and Mathematics this year. Meanwhile, in contrast to last year, when a total of 1,963 students scored between 351 and 500 marks, including 190 students who secured above 450 marks, this year, the number has been reduced to 1846 students who scored between 351 and 500 marks, including 153 students who secured above 450 marks.