Greater Chennai Corporation schools record 89% pass percentage, up 3% from last year

Among the 7081 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6271 students, including 3,115 boys (87.25%) and 3,156 girls (89.88%), cleared the examination. While the pass percentage of girls remained higher than that of boys this year as well, with a gender gap of 2.63%, the increase in pass percentage compared to last year was higher among boys. The boys' pass percentage registered a rise of 3.32%, whereas the girls' pass percentage increased by 1.44%. The gender gap, which stood at 4.51% last year, has narrowed this year.